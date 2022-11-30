WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Reaches $0.0596 on Top Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $44.35 million and $717,589.87 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0596 or 0.00000353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00464322 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00034031 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 73.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003266 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022285 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018463 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001200 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

