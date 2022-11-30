Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.75

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.75 and traded as high as $48.59. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $48.15, with a volume of 9,046 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 590.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 136.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 29.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter worth about $390,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

