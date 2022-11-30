Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.75

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.75 and traded as high as $48.59. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $48.15, with a volume of 9,046 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
Willis Lease Finance Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance
About Willis Lease Finance
Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.
