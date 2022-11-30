Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,436 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Wingstop worth $11,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth about $803,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth about $2,122,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WING. Truist Financial upped their target price on Wingstop from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wingstop from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens upped their target price on Wingstop from $148.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Wingstop from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.06.

Wingstop Price Performance

WING opened at $154.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.57. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $178.68.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.81 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 13.01%. Research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $1,029,926.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,141. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 3,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $608,416.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,788.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $1,029,926.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,754 shares of company stock worth $1,877,998 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.