WINkLink (WIN) Achieves Market Cap of $87.41 Million

WINkLink (WIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 30th. In the last week, WINkLink has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One WINkLink token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $87.41 million and approximately $23.56 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,129.52 or 0.06708638 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.88 or 0.00510070 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,222.61 or 0.31019037 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00009125 USD and is up 1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $24,930,857.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

