Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Lowered to $215.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.86.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $143.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of -183.72 and a beta of 1.29. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $285.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $313,113.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,502,671.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $313,113.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,502,671.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $323,922.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,792,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

