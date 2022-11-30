Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Price Hits $0.0386 on Exchanges

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for about $0.0386 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $66.09 million and $33,172.71 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,069,369,915 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,712,615,603 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,069,301,142 with 1,712,546,823 in circulation.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

