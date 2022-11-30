Wrapped Velas (WVLX) Price Reaches $0.0227 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Velas has a market cap of $51.68 million and $4,199.68 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Wrapped Velas Profile

Wrapped Velas’ genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.0225514 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $7,563.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

