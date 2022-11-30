WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Gap Down to $47.44

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.44, but opened at $46.37. WSFS Financial shares last traded at $46.74, with a volume of 921 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

WSFS Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.59 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $383,266.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,369 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,000.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 10,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $483,769.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $454,197.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $383,266.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,000.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of WSFS Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

