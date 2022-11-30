WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.20. WW International shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 1,714,304 shares.

WW has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of WW International from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of WW International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of WW International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WW International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of WW International from $6.00 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WW International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $274.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.65.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $249.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. WW International had a negative net margin of 17.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WW International, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sima Sistani bought 63,935 shares of WW International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 63,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $249,985.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denis F. Kelly acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,921 shares of the company's stock, valued at $342,295.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 103,935 shares of company stock worth $417,386. 7.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WW. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in WW International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of WW International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of WW International by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in WW International by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WW International by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

