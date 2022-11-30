Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $72.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.47. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $93.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.61.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $605,230.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,428.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $955,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,090. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,217.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 51.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

