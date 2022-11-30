X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Price Target Raised to $5.00

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 170.27% from the company’s current price.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ XFOR opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $128.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tri Locum Partners LP boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 2,504,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 765,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 348.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,208,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,928 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,625,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 6,389,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

