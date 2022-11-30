Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Director Buys $155,500.00 in Stock

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) Director Hernandez Margarita Palau purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $241,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Xerox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XRX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.02. 86,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.71. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $24.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Xerox

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently -14.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Icahn Carl C raised its holdings in Xerox by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 34,245,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $508,543,000 after buying an additional 2,130,423 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Xerox by 256.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,665,000 after buying an additional 1,436,711 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Xerox by 1,362.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 845,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after buying an additional 787,517 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at $13,318,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Xerox by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,354,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,352,000 after buying an additional 624,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xerox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.00.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.