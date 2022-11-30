XSGD (XSGD) Hits Market Capitalization of $55.00 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. XSGD has a market capitalization of $55.00 million and $1.28 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One XSGD token can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00004274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,372,307 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

