Yamana Gold Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Yamana Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Yamana Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$551.16 million for the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on YRI. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.10 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$6.65 to C$6.80 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$68.97.

Shares of TSE:YRI opened at C$7.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.87 billion and a PE ratio of 19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.98. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.78 and a 52-week high of C$8.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

