Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Receives C$68.97 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$68.97.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cormark upped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.65 to C$6.80 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.10 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Yamana Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Yamana Gold Stock Up 3.0 %

Yamana Gold stock opened at C$7.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.87 billion and a PE ratio of 19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.98. Yamana Gold has a one year low of C$4.78 and a one year high of C$8.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.33.

Yamana Gold Increases Dividend

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$551.16 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

