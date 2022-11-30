yearn.finance Price Tops $6,752.24 on Exchanges (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. During the last week, yearn.finance has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for approximately $6,752.24 or 0.39484644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $247.39 million and $41.22 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002189 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.50 or 0.06786181 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.08 or 0.00510313 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,296.89 or 0.31039673 BTC.
About yearn.finance
yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn.
Buying and Selling yearn.finance
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for yearn.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yearn.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.