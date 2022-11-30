Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.05–$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $399.00 million-$400.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.74 million. Yext also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.02-$0.03 EPS.

Yext Stock Up 1.3 %

YEXT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.33. 1,377,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,167. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.26. Yext has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $10.97.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.68 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 50.82%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Yext will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Yext

Separately, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 1,139.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Yext by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Yext by 46.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yext

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.