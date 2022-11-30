Zambesigold Price Tops $0.88 on Major Exchanges (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Zambesigold has a market capitalization of $97.57 million and approximately $148,454.47 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Zambesigold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00005202 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zambesigold

Zambesigold’s genesis date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

