Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the October 31st total of 58,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Zedge Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 62,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,609. The company has a market cap of $34.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.07. Zedge has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $10.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zedge

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zedge by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Zedge by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zedge by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Zedge by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Zedge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 24.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Zedge

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Zedge from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, home screen app icons, wallpapers, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

