Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 828 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 37.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 38.0% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Paychex by 101.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 113,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 56,850 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $620,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $120.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.02 and its 200-day moving average is $120.55. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. Paychex’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

