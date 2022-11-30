Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,069 SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 55,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 20,008.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $746,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,373,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,486 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPTI opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.94.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.