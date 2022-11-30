Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Buys 446 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IR. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

Shares of IR stock opened at $52.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $62.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at $379,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,887.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,190,675. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Stories

