Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,078,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,291,000 after purchasing an additional 109,286 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 265,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $251.32 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.13.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (IJH)
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- Struggling Axsome Stock Could Bounce Back on Drug Trial Success
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.