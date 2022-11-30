Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,078,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,291,000 after purchasing an additional 109,286 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 265,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $251.32 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.13.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

