Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in AutoZone by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in AutoZone by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE AZO opened at $2,556.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,347.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,204.95. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,575.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $35.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,450.47.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

