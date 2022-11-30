Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $445,000 Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,542,000 after purchasing an additional 493,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,796,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,827,000 after acquiring an additional 472,527 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,346,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $340,017,000 after buying an additional 58,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Olin by 5.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,995,000 after buying an additional 188,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Olin Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.03. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $67.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Olin Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $69.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

