Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 107.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Saia in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Saia by 150.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Saia by 10.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Saia to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $242.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $234.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.35 and its 200 day moving average is $207.46. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.03 and a twelve month high of $344.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

