Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,039,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $703,892,000 after buying an additional 5,840,907 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,749,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $402,761,000 after purchasing an additional 765,801 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,583,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,501,000 after purchasing an additional 678,142 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $228,500,000 after purchasing an additional 599,615 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,093,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,984,000 after purchasing an additional 519,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

