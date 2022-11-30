Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Invests $245,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 120.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Realty Income by 63.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Mizuho cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.4 %

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $62.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day moving average is $66.32.

The firm also recently declared a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 278.50%.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.