Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 271.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 243.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $212.50 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Citigroup downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.57.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

