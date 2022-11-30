Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 29 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in AutoZone by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in AutoZone by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE AZO opened at $2,556.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,347.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,204.95. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,575.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $35.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,292.00 to $2,533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,450.47.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

