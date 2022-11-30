Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:IQV opened at $212.50 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.94. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About IQVIA

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IQVIA to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.57.

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.