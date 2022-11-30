Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 400.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Shares of SU opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average is $33.97. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.3911 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

