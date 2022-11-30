Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 20,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SU. StockNews.com lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

