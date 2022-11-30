Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 172 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Ecolab by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ecolab Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on ECL. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.82.

NYSE ECL opened at $144.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.89. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $237.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.