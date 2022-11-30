Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 524 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $69.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.44.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.