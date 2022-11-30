Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,139,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,585,000 after acquiring an additional 266,924 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 965,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,129,000 after acquiring an additional 162,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,542,000 after acquiring an additional 20,685 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 905,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,272,000 after acquiring an additional 108,075 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $118.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $123.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.22.

ATKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $51,267.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

