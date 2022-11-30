Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) CEO Harris H. Simmons Acquires 3,000 Shares

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.44 per share, for a total transaction of $151,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,245,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,799,514.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.82. 1,438,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,347,000 after acquiring an additional 902,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,704,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,868,000 after acquiring an additional 516,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,245,000 after acquiring an additional 304,725 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,413,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,450,000 after acquiring an additional 162,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,275,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,322,000 after acquiring an additional 43,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Stories

