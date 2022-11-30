Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,397,000 after purchasing an additional 78,088 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,738 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,448.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $147.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.04. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Several brokerages have commented on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

