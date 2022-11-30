Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $18,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $164.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.06. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.56.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

