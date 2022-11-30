Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $14.31 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,026 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.10% of Iron Mountain worth $14,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.20. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

IRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,177.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $60,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,177.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,948. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Stories

