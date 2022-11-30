Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $18.43 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,255 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $18,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 633.3% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

NYSE:BAM opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.94. The stock has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,598,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,788,416 shares of company stock worth $117,322,892. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

