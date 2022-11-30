Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,643 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.34% of Stantec worth $16,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Stantec by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,225,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,982 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at $39,496,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Stantec by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,031,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,997,000 after purchasing an additional 517,563 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,998,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,520,000 after acquiring an additional 368,126 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,223,000 after acquiring an additional 327,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STN shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered Stantec from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.95. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $57.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

