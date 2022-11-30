Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 9,817 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $18,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394,496 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,002,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,921,000 after purchasing an additional 892,599 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,377,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $74.34 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The company has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.49.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATVI. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

