Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.05% of Equity Residential worth $14,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 19,759 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,857,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after buying an additional 57,290 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Equity Residential to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Equity Residential Trading Up 2.2 %

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $63.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $59.32 and a twelve month high of $94.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.