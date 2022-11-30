Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 19,891 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,891 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $16,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 754.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $173.15 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $376.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.52 and a 200-day moving average of $147.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $65,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $542,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,478 shares of company stock worth $80,792,616 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

