Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,303 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $17,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.53.

MCO stock opened at $289.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $403.73. The stock has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

