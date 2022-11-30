ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.68

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.68 and traded as high as $0.70. ZW Data Action Technologies shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 8,220 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Get Rating ) by 771.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

