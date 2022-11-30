ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.68

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.68 and traded as high as $0.70. ZW Data Action Technologies shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 8,220 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies
About ZW Data Action Technologies
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
See Also
