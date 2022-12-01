140 Summer Partners LP Has $82.53 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

140 Summer Partners LP lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 613,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 194,100 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 11.3% of 140 Summer Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. 140 Summer Partners LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $82,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at $600,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.15.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.69. The company had a trading volume of 65,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,836,152. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.28. The stock has a market cap of $188.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.15, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

