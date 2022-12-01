140 Summer Partners LP Lowers Stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

140 Summer Partners LP lessened its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,524,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669,690 shares during the quarter. International Game Technology comprises approximately 3.9% of 140 Summer Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. 140 Summer Partners LP’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $28,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in International Game Technology by 84.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IGT traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $25.10. 37,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,489. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.69. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 8.56%. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

IGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

