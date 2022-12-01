140 Summer Partners LP Trims Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

140 Summer Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 695,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Brunswick comprises 6.2% of 140 Summer Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. 140 Summer Partners LP’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $45,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 13.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.38.

Brunswick Price Performance

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Shares of BC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.84. 8,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $103.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.47. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.51%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also

